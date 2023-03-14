AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS visits Pak-Afghan border, reiterates Army's resolve to eliminate terrorism

  • Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir highlights the importance of synergy between various state institutions to fight terror
BR Web Desk Published 14 Mar, 2023 08:06pm
Follow us

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited forward posts at the Pak-Afghan border in South Waziristan and interacted with the troops, the military's media wing said.

According to the statement, COAS laid a floral wreath at Yadgar e Shuhada in Wana and visited Formation Headquarters where he was briefed about the operational, training, and security matters of the formation as well as progress on development works being undertaken in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

COAS appreciated the Counter Terrorism efforts of the formation and efforts to provide the enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of NMDs.

COAS reiterated the resolve of the Army to fight against terrorism till the elimination of the menace.

"He vowed that the sacrifices of Shuhada of Pakistan would not go in vain and complete peace would inshallah return to Pakistan," the statement said.

He highlighted the importance of the synergy between various state institutions and in particular the "importance of the people of Pakistan in the collective fight against terrorism."

COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir counterterrorism

Comments

1000 characters

COAS visits Pak-Afghan border, reiterates Army's resolve to eliminate terrorism

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court suspends Imran’s arrest warrant

KPK governor announces assembly elections for May 28: report

Rupee continues to decline, settles at 282.29 against US dollar

Lotte Chemical temporarily shuts operations, citing raw material shortage

Another increase: Honda Atlas jacks up car prices by up to Rs1 million

China’s Sunwalk Group to invest $2bn in Pakistan’s optical fiber network: Federal Minister Syed Amin-ul Haque

Hascol’s worst problems are behind it, says chief as company announces steps to restructure Rs54bn debt

No elections until justice is done to Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

Facebook-parent Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts

Read more stories