COAS visits Pak-Afghan border, reiterates Army's resolve to eliminate terrorism

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited forward posts at the Pak-Afghan border in South Waziristan and interacted with the troops, the military's media wing said.

According to the statement, COAS laid a floral wreath at Yadgar e Shuhada in Wana and visited Formation Headquarters where he was briefed about the operational, training, and security matters of the formation as well as progress on development works being undertaken in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

COAS appreciated the Counter Terrorism efforts of the formation and efforts to provide the enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of NMDs.

COAS reiterated the resolve of the Army to fight against terrorism till the elimination of the menace.

"He vowed that the sacrifices of Shuhada of Pakistan would not go in vain and complete peace would inshallah return to Pakistan," the statement said.

He highlighted the importance of the synergy between various state institutions and in particular the "importance of the people of Pakistan in the collective fight against terrorism."