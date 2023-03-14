AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
Mar 14, 2023
Pakistan

Attempt to arrest Imran Khan: police, PTI workers clash outside Zaman Park

  • PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry says Imran’s arrest warrant in Toshakhana case has been challenged in Islamabad High Court
BR Web Desk Published March 14, 2023 Updated March 14, 2023 04:56pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers clashed with a heavy contingent of police outside Zaman Park in Lahore on Tuesday as law enforcement authorities attempted to arrest PTI Chairman Imran Khan once again.

A convoy of Islamabad police reached Zaman Park, where Imran resides, earlier on Tuesday to arrest him in the Toshakhana case. It is being assisted by Lahore police.

Law enforcement have detained two party workers while one police officer has been injured in the clashes. The police baton charged on protesters besides using water cannons and tear gas. In response, the protesters pelted stones at police vehicles. Police also tore down the camps of PTI workers on the premises.

Moreover, the law enforcement has called additional police force and water cannons to Zaman Park.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Imran is holding a meeting with senior PTI leadership inside Zaman Park residence to determine the course of action.

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court suspends Imran’s arrest warrant

On Monday, a district and sessions court had rejected Imran’s exemption application and upheld the non-bailable arrest warrants issued for him in the Toshakhana case over his persistent absence in the case hearings.

Speaking to Aaj News on Tuesday, PTI’s Hassan Niazi confirmed that a warrant has been issued against Imran.

He cautioned the law enforcement agencies against creating unrest.

According to Aaj News, Islamabad police representative Shehzad Bukhari confirmed that police arrived to arrest Imran.

Another bailable arrest warrants for Imran, Fawad

He also said that “law enforcement will leave no stone unturned to fulfil court’s order. Court warrants are outstanding against Imran.”

When asked where will the police take Imran after arresting him, he said “let us first arrest him first and then we will inform the media”.

“We expect people to cooperate with the officials in this regard,” he said.

In a tweet, PTI urged party workers to gather outside Zaman Park. Subsequently, a large crowd accumulated outside Imran’s residence.

PTI challenges arrest warrant in IHC

In a tweet, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that “Imran’s arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC)”.

“There is a possibility that the hearing will begin after some time,” he said. “Shibli Faraz and Barrister Gohar have reached the Islamabad High Court.”

Imran cannot be arrested: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Addressing media outside Zaman Park, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said “we want to remain peaceful and we do not want bloodshed”.

“I want to read the warrant first and then I will talk to Imran who will discuss the matter with his legal team,” he said. “We want to resolve the issue through talks and discussions.”

Imran has secured protective bail hence he cannot be arrested, he said.

He warned the law enforcement not to create an environment of terror.

He also asked them to stop the use of tear gas and water cannon.

“This is an attempt to sabotage PTI’s upcoming rally on Sunday and we understand the tactics of the government,” he said.

Background

Police had also tried to arrest Imran on March 5 in the Toshakhana case.

At the time, when the police arrived, Imran’s Chief of Staff Senator Shibli Faraz received the warrant for the PTI chief’s arrest and informed the police that the former prime minister was not at Zaman Park.

Addressing party workers outside his Lahore residence afterwards, the former premier said that he had never “bowed before any man or institution, and will never let you do so as well”.

The PTI chief said that he had called party workers to Zaman Park to pay tribute to them for the way they participated in the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.

Earlier on Tuesday, a district and sessions court in Islamabad suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran issued on Monday in a case related to using threatening language against additional sessions Judge, Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry, Aaj News reported.

The court has barred the police from arresting the former prime minister till March 16.

More to follow

Comments

1000 characters
Love Your Country Mar 14, 2023 04:24pm
Test of law enforcement
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

