Mar 14, 2023
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers decline against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 282-283 level in inter-bank
Recorder Report Published March 14, 2023 Updated March 14, 2023 01:36pm
The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal loss against the US dollar, depreciating nearly 0.27% during trading on Tuesday.

At around 1:35pm, the rupee was being quoted at 282.37, a decrease of Re0.76 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

After appreciating marginally on Friday last week, the rupee started this week on a negative note, settling at 281.61 against the greenback in the inter-bank market, a decline of Re0.84 or 0.3%.

The development comes as the market keenly awaits the resumption of the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, which is crucial for the cash-strapped Pakistani economy.

In a key development, it was learnt that the government has reportedly decided to seek the United States' help in reaching a staff-level deal with IMF.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will be reaching out to Ambassador Donald Blome to seek the Biden Administration’s role in reaching a staff-level deal with the IMF.

Meanwhile internationally, the US dollar languished near a multi-week low on Tuesday as fears of a broader systemic crisis following the collapse of a US tech-focused lender left traders speculating that the Federal Reserve could pause its aggressive rate-hiking cycle.

Market jitters continued to set the tone for a second straight trading day in the wake of the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, although US President Joe Biden on Monday vowed to take action to ensure the safety of the US banking system.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index rose 0.09% to 103.77, after sliding 0.9% on Monday and hitting a one-month low of 103.47.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell more than $1 on Tuesday, extending the previous day's slide, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rattled equities markets and sparked fear about a fresh financial crisis.

Khadija, Lahore Mar 14, 2023 11:04am
My dad has lots of dollars. Trust me on this. He sometimes jokes that the amount of dollars he has, he can buy Lahore right now.
عمران خان رانديباز Mar 14, 2023 11:23am
I have approx 1 Million USD worth of Indian Rupees in my Bank Account right now and I am still considered Middle Class in India .... damm
Haseeb Mar 14, 2023 12:46pm
My daddy can buy whole sialkot.but doesn't have dollars originally but seems to be odds some time
