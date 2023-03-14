15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

LAHORE: Around 15.8 million households of Punjab would get wheat flour free of charge during the holy month of Ramazan. Free flour would be distributed from 25th of Shaban to 25th of Ramazan through 8,500 Utility Stores while another 20,000 flour distribution points would also be set up to facilitate the people.

This was revealed in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, to review the free distribution of flour under Ramazan Package.

It may be noted that for the first time in the country’s history that a package for distribution of free wheat flour had been prepared.

The premier directed the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in the distribution of free flour among the poor and instructed to use modern technology to curb theft during the process. Moreover, he said no compromise would be made on the quality of flour.

He said the people would be able to check their eligibility for the free wheat flour through an SMS. He said the federal government would also assist the other provinces for such a programme.

The representative of the Punjab government gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on the free flour distribution programme during the Ramazan.

The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema and senior officers attended the meeting.

Moreover, the PM, while chairing a meeting of the Agriculture Task Force, approved Rs 8,500 per 40 kilogram as the support price of the cotton, which will facilitate the cotton farmers.

The PM directed to place the matter before the Economic Coordination Committee on priority basis. He also urged the provinces to ensure the implementation of cotton price.

Terming cotton as the backbone of the country’s textile sector, the premier expressed confidence that the step would support the farmers. Highlighting the importance of cotton in earning foreign exchange, the PM said the government would extend all out assistance to the provinces in this regard. He said that steps were being taken to boost per acre produce of cotton and directed the Ministry of National Food Security to finalise proposals in this regard.

The meeting was informed that last year, the cotton produce faced exponential reduction due to floods, heavy rains, shortage of canal irrigation water, and the crisis of fertilizer. This year, the overall cotton production has been estimated at 12.77 million bales, which is expected to witness significant growth as a result of the policies of the government.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Tariq Bashir Cheema, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Adviser to PM Ahad Cheema and others.

