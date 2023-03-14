Maryam holds Imran responsible for economic miseries of people

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz has held PTI Chairman Imran Khan responsible for the economic sufferings of the people as well as the country.

“It was Imran Khan who signed agreement with the IMF and then backed out once sensing the toppling of his government,” she said, adding: Imran flouted the agreement by not implementing their conditions.”

“IMF is taking us as its colony and the country has become hostage in its hands,” she said.

Addressing a gathering of youth here at the party secretariat, Maryam said: “It was Nawaz Sharif who bade goodbye to the IMF in 2016. During Nawaz’s rule, flour, ghee, sugar and other essential items were available at low price while the value of dollar was below 100 rupees.”

She added the country witnessed a record growth during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam maintained that she did not believe in conspiracy theory but it is clear now that Imran had been launched to destabilise the country. Expressing concerns over the political polarisation in the country, she said we are facing internal instability.

“We can effectively deal with external threats,” she assured the audience.

Pinning high hopes on the youth of the country, she said the youth should make part of decision making process to overcome all types of threats. It is high time to channelise energies and talent of youth in an organised manner, she said.

While criticising the PTI chairman for misleading the country’s youth, she said he (Imran) is using youth and women for his protection. She alleged that Imran procured properties through selling Toshakhana gifts.

She recalled that she, her father and party leaders and workers faced worst atrocities during Imran’s rule.

Expressing sorrow over the death of PTI activist Ali Bilal aka Zill-e-Shah, Maryam lamented that Imran did not even visit the residence of his worker. “Zill-e-Shah’s mother has said that Imran Khan’s sons are living abroad. My son has been killed,” she said.

Maryam said: “When the court asks Imran to appear before the court, he makes excuses. Imran remains ready for staging rallies, but poses ill in when asked to appear before the court of law.”

