AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
BAFL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.17%)
DFML 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.32%)
DGKC 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
EPCL 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
HUBC 70.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
OGDC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (7.15%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 72.91 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.79%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.53%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 112.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.31%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St rises in choppy trade as markets weigh bank contagion risks

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2023 03:18am
Follow us

NEW YORK: US stock indexes rose in choppy trading on Monday as investors weighed a possible pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in March and risks of a contagion from Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) collapse.

The sudden shutdown of SVB Financial on Friday, after a failed capital raise, triggered concerns about risks to other banks from sharp rate hikes by the Fed over the last year, but it also spurred speculation about whether the central bank could slow the pace of its monetary tightening.

Regulators over the weekend stepped in to restore investor confidence in the banking system, saying SVB’s depositors will have access to their funds on Monday.

“The bank run was precipitated by the Fed’s overly hawkish policy. The bull case is that this will finally knock some sense into them (the Fed) and they will stop raising rates,” said Jay Hatfield, founder and CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management.

Shares of SVB’s peer Signature Bank, which was also shut down by regulators, were halted for trading. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden vowed to do whatever was needed to address the threat to the banking system after the collapse of the two banks.

First Republic Bank dropped 63.7% as news of fresh financing failed to reassure investors, while Western Alliance Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp fell 60.2% and 30.4%, respectively. Trading in the stocks was halted several times due to volatility.

Weighing on the S&P 500, Charles Schwab fell 10% on resuming trade after the financial services company reported a 28% decline in average margin balances and a 4% fall in total client assets for February.

Shares of big US banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo fell between 1% and 6.3%.

The KBW regional banking index declined 4.8%, while the S&P 500 banks index dropped 6.0%.

Defensive sectors such as healthcare, real estate, consumer staples, and utilities rose between 1.6% and 3%.

“The market is now expecting that the Fed is likely to not raise rates this month and so they may enter a pause period,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

The benchmark S&P 500 briefly erased all year-to-date losses earlier in the session. It is now up 1.3% for the year so far.

The CBOE Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose 6.5%.

Traders are now largely pricing in a 25 basis point rate hike from the Fed in March, with bets that the central bank will hold interest rates at their current level standing at 22%.

The projections of a terminal rate have receded to 4.9% by May from around 5.5% in September earlier.

Looking ahead, investors also await crucial inflation data due on Tuesday for more clues on the Fed’s monetary tightening plans.

At 12:03 pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 184.96 points, or 0.58%, at 32,094.60, the S&P 500 was up 24.37 points, or 0.63%, at 3,885.96, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 138.79 points, or 1.25%, at 11,277.68.

Among individual stocks, Pfizer Inc was up 2.4% after the drugmaker said it would buy Seagen Inc for nearly $43 billion.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.46-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.24-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and 48 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 452 new lows.

Wall St US Federal Reserve US stock indexes SVB Jay Hatfield

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St rises in choppy trade as markets weigh bank contagion risks

Fearless IK leads rally to demand general election

15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

WB links release of $400m to GST dispute settlement

Accord signed on supply of 100MW of electricity to Gwadar

Parliamentary body asks minister to ensure presence

Unapproved digital lending apps/platforms: SECP stops NBFCs from collaborating

CMOs demand 250pc increase in ARPU to meet growing expenses

MoF seeks revised draft of TDS pact with KE

Read more stories