FIA summons Fawad Chaudhry on 17th

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2023 03:18am
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry for blaming the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz of retaining a watch from Toshakhana.

The FIA has directed the former information minister to appear before the probe team on March 17.

Raja Muhammad Haroon, a resident of Islamabad lodged a complaint to the FIA stating that Fawad Chaudhry, in his March 12 tweet, alleged that Maryam Nawaz received a watch from the Toshakhana.

The complainant said the PTI leader violated the privacy law and attempted to provoke public against the PML-N senior leader.

The complaint prayed that legal action should be initiated against Fawad for baseless allegation against Maryam. Reacting to the development, Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter and said the FIA had initiated inquiry within hours of threats from Maryam Nawaz.

