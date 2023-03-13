AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
BAFL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.17%)
DFML 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.32%)
DGKC 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
EPCL 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
HUBC 70.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
OGDC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (7.15%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 72.91 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.79%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.53%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 112.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.31%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran leads PTI's election rally in Lahore after govt gives permission

  • Local govt cautions the party about high-security risks due to the general and specific threats against political gatherings
BR Web Desk Published March 13, 2023 Updated March 13, 2023 06:56pm
Follow us

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading an election rally from Lahore's Zaman Park to Data Darbar after the local administration approved it, Aaj News reported.

Due to the caretaker Punjab government's order of imposing Section 144 in the provincial capital, the party postponed Sunday's rally.

Later, the administration allowed the rally but mentioned that it would carry “high-security risk due to the general and specific threats against political gatherings and previous instance of attack on the ex-prime minister”.

Imran, on Sunday, claimed that Section 144 was imposed illegally in the city solely because of the "PTI election campaign as all other public activities are ongoing in Lahore."

Imran questioned the veracity of the caretaker government's move, saying that the "election schedule has been announced so how can Sec 144 be imposed on political activity?"

Last week, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that he would lead a public rally in the Punjab capital to kickstart the party's election campaign.

The PTI chief said that the “powerful” segments want to get the upcoming general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa canceled at all costs.

“They would try to get the polls cancelled by assassinating a prominent personality or creating serious law and order situation in the country; I know that they would do something to stop the election,” he added.

Earlier, the Punjab caretaker government imposed Section 144 in Lahore and imposed a ban on the PTI rally on two occasions due to some other planned events in the city.

"We have restricted Rallies and Political activities for today as we have PSL Cricket Match, team movements, and Marathon in Lahore which were all planned and announced much in advance," Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a Twitter post.

Imran Khan PTI rally in Lahore

Comments

1000 characters

Imran leads PTI's election rally in Lahore after govt gives permission

Rupee fails to sustain gains, settles at 281.61 against US dollar

Siemens Pakistan says it intends to sell energy portfolio

HSBC buys failed US bank SVB’s UK arm for £1

Govt looks to achieve zero 'Unaccounted for Gas' losses by end of tenure: Musadik Malik

Dar-led monitoring committee bans use of over 1800cc cars by govt officials

Hascol board approves modified scheme of arrangement as it looks to deal with debts

IHC upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death penalty in Noor Mukadam murder case

Lahore High Court seeks Toshakhana records from 1947 onward

Fawad Chaudhry demands disclosure of Toshakhana gifts received by generals, judges

Read more stories