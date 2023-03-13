Imran leads PTI's election rally in Lahore after govt gives permission

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading an election rally from Lahore's Zaman Park to Data Darbar after the local administration approved it, Aaj News reported.

Due to the caretaker Punjab government's order of imposing Section 144 in the provincial capital, the party postponed Sunday's rally.

Later, the administration allowed the rally but mentioned that it would carry “high-security risk due to the general and specific threats against political gatherings and previous instance of attack on the ex-prime minister”.

Imran, on Sunday, claimed that Section 144 was imposed illegally in the city solely because of the "PTI election campaign as all other public activities are ongoing in Lahore."

Imran questioned the veracity of the caretaker government's move, saying that the "election schedule has been announced so how can Sec 144 be imposed on political activity?"

Last week, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that he would lead a public rally in the Punjab capital to kickstart the party's election campaign.

The PTI chief said that the “powerful” segments want to get the upcoming general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa canceled at all costs.

“They would try to get the polls cancelled by assassinating a prominent personality or creating serious law and order situation in the country; I know that they would do something to stop the election,” he added.

Earlier, the Punjab caretaker government imposed Section 144 in Lahore and imposed a ban on the PTI rally on two occasions due to some other planned events in the city.

"We have restricted Rallies and Political activities for today as we have PSL Cricket Match, team movements, and Marathon in Lahore which were all planned and announced much in advance," Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a Twitter post.