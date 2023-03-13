AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Japan’s Nikkei drops as SVB collapse crushes bank stocks; autos slump

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2023 11:34am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average extended losses on Monday, led by banks as investors fretted over the potential fallout of Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) collapse last week. Automakers also slumped amid pressure from a stronger yen, with Nissan and alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors pacing declines.

The Nikkei sank 1.56% to 27,706.07 as of the midday recess, after dipping to 27,631.53, its weakest level since March 2. The broader Topix plunged 2% to 1,990.60, after touching 1,987.00 for the first time since March 1. Banking was the worst performing sector among the 33 industry groups, dropping 4.75%.

It was followed by insurance , securities and other financials , which fell between 2.87% and 3.93%. Japan’s top government spokesman tried to allay fears over the SVB fallout, saying he didn’t see it affecting Japan’s lenders.

Transport equipment makers slid 2.49% as the yen pushed to a one-month high versus the dollar. The domestic rout follows mayhem on Wall Street on Friday, as banking shares slumped after SVB became the biggest bank failure since the financial crisis.

However, the US Treasury and Federal Reserve announced a range of measures to support the banking system at the weekend, leading US futures to point firmly higher on Monday.

Despite big declines for the Nikkei in the past two days that wiped out most of recent gains, Nomura Securities said the bottom for the Nikkei remains firm. “Stocks will probably rebound to previous levels by Tuesday,” Nomura equity strategist Kazuo Kamitani, adding that investors will be keeping a close eye on the 25-day moving average at 27,713.

Tokyo shares close higher for fifth day

While the outlook for Fed policy has been clouded by SVB’s collapse, Kamitani said that US economic data should remain the primary focus, and “ultimately, what investors need to pay attention to is CPI,” due on Tuesday. Regional bank Shizuoka Financial Group slid 6.35% and Mizuho tumbled 5.58%.

Nissan slumped 5.18% after Citi slashed the former’s rating to sell.

Mitsubishi Motors led all Nikkei decliners with a 7% plunge, after presenting updated business plans on Friday.

Tokyo stocks Japan’s Nikkei share

