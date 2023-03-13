AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 11 and March 12, 2023
BR Web Desk Published March 13, 2023 Updated March 13, 2023 08:51am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • In pursuant of court orders, ECP cancels by-elections on 37 NA seats

Read here for details.

  • Section 144 enforced in Lahore ahead of Imran Khan's rally

Read here for details.

  • Punjab IG says PTI worker Ali Bilal’s death result of road ‘accident’

Read here for details.

  • LC restrictions: World Bank asks govt to exempt projects funded by IFIs

Read here for details.

  • 2002 to 2023: Govt makes Toshakhana record public

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Iran discuss electricity projects

Read here for details.

  • PM accuses IK of creating hurdles to IMF bailout

Read here for details

  • Bridge financing for digital census: ECC asks 4 ministries to surrender Rs12bn.

Read here for details.

  • Pak-US energy security dialogue on 15th

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Pakistan, Iran discuss electricity projects

Submission of record: FBR issues names/categories of NPOs’ beneficial owners

FBR chief’s directive to IR Karachi officials

2002 to 2023: Govt makes Toshakhana record public

Recovery of actual gas cost: Petroleum Div proposes amendments to law

US Congressman concerned at HR violations

LCs: govt likely to give steel sector big relief

Country can avoid IMF only through higher exports, tax collections: Miftah

Imran postpones poll rally after govt imposes Sec. 144

ECP puts off by-polls on 37 NA seats

Read more stories