BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

In pursuant of court orders, ECP cancels by-elections on 37 NA seats

Section 144 enforced in Lahore ahead of Imran Khan's rally

Punjab IG says PTI worker Ali Bilal’s death result of road ‘accident’

LC restrictions: World Bank asks govt to exempt projects funded by IFIs

2002 to 2023: Govt makes Toshakhana record public

Pakistan, Iran discuss electricity projects

PM accuses IK of creating hurdles to IMF bailout

Bridge financing for digital census: ECC asks 4 ministries to surrender Rs12bn.

Pak-US energy security dialogue on 15th

