AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX witnesses positive trend

Recorder Review Published 13 Mar, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed positive trend during the outgoing week ended on March 10, 2023 on expectations of government’s staff level agreement with IMF soon.

The benchmark KSE-100 index increased by 456.87 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 41,793.87 points.

Trading activities also improved as average daily volumes on ready counter increased by 31.0 percent to 209.27 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 159.76 million shares however average daily traded value on ready counter declined by 9.4 percent to Rs 6.63 billion against previous week’s average of Rs 7.31 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 93.12 points during this week to close at 4,193.70 points with average daily turnover of 184.332 million shares.

BRIndex30 surged by 505.68 points on week-on-week basis and 15,000 psychological level to close at 15,011.67 points with average daily trading volumes of 136.109 million shares.

Total market capitalization increased by Rs 27 billion during this week to Rs 6.383 trillion.

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 index saw a steady week closing at 41,794 points, up 1.1 percent on WoW basis as the government nears a staff level agreement with IMF.

Sector-wise, Cements remained key outperformers whereas Banks, E&P and Food sectors underperformed the market.

Foreigners turned net sellers with the highest share of selling coming from Banks.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market commenced on a positive note this week, with investors anticipating positive news on signing of SLA with the IMF. In addition to this, the loan from ICBC (Chinese Bank) further fuelled the positive momentum. Furthermore, the Finance Minister informed that government will reach staff level agreement with the IMF for the 9th tranche of the Extended Fund Facility in the coming few days, which kept the investor sentiment bullish. Furthermore, the SBP reserves climbed up by $487million to $4.3billion, due to the disbursement of a commercial loan from China.

Sector-wise positive contributions came from cement (up 200 points), technology (up 93 points), power 2 points), banks (up 89 points) and engineering (up 37 points). Whereas, the sectors which contributed negatively were miscellaneous (down 161points), Insurance (down 14 points) and chemical (down 11points).

Scrip-wise positive contributors were HUBC (up 89points), HBL (up 72points), LUCK (up 50points), SYS (up 48points) and PPL (up 36points). Meanwhile, scrip-wise negative contribution came from PSEL (down 164points), POL (down 29points), ENGRO (down 25points), UBL (down 14points) and NBP (down 14points).

Foreigners selling were observed during this week, clocking in at $2.9 million versus a net buy of $0.3 million last week. Major selling was witnessed in Commercial bank ($2.6 million) and all other sectors ($1.2 million). On the local front, buying was reported by Companies ($10.5million) followed by banks/DFIs ($1.3 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

1000 characters

PSX witnesses positive trend

Pakistan, Iran discuss electricity projects

Submission of record: FBR issues names/categories of NPOs’ beneficial owners

FBR chief’s directive to IR Karachi officials

2002 to 2023: Govt makes Toshakhana record public

Recovery of actual gas cost: Petroleum Div proposes amendments to law

US Congressman concerned at HR violations

LCs: govt likely to give steel sector big relief

Country can avoid IMF only through higher exports, tax collections: Miftah

Imran postpones poll rally after govt imposes Sec. 144

ECP puts off by-polls on 37 NA seats

Read more stories