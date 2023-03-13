AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Pakistan

PTI demands security for its rally

Safdar Rasheed Published 13 Mar, 2023 06:15am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded adequate security arrangements for public rally in Lahore, which was postponed till tomorrow (Monday) after the Punjab government imposed Section 144 for a day.

The PTI has written a letter to Secretary Home Department, Deputy Inspector-General Police Lahore and Superintendent of Police (SP) Security, demanding adequate security arrangements for public rally in Lahore scheduled to take place tomorrow (Monday) in connection with upcoming general elections in Punjab.

The letter noted that the rally which was scheduled to be held today (Sunday) has been postponed till tomorrow.

The letter further stated that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will lead the rally, pointing out that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi said in a tweet that there is no ban on political activities in Lahore.

No ban can be imposed on rallies as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the election schedule, it said, adding that the route will remain the same.

