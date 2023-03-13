Lahore Hawks win 8th Servis Tyres Rugby League

LAHORE: Lahore Hawks team edged out Desert Campbells Rugby Club by 24-23 in the final to win the 8th Servis Tyres Rugby League organized by Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU).

The chief guest of the final was President Pakistan Rugby Union Chaudhry Arif Saeed. He was accompanied by PRU Secretary Salman Sheikh, Moazzam Shah, Shakeel Malik, Punjab rugby officials and a large number of rugby lovers.

Director Servis Tyres Ch Arif Saeed was introduced to the players and then the match started. In this 15-a-side league, the teams of Lahore Hawks and Desert Campbells Fort Abbas won two matches each, while the teams of Lahore Rugby Football Club and Islamabad Jinns won one match each.

Therefore, the last match had become the final for both the teams, in which Lahore Hawks and Desert Campbells teams played very well, but Lahore Hawks team was able to win the Servis Tyres 15-a-side Rugby Championship for the first time by only one point.

At the half time, Lahore Hawks had a healthy lead of 17-3. In the second half, the Fort Abbas players played brilliantly and came back into the game. The first try was scored by Israr, the second by Muneeb and the third by Dawood while Ahmed Wasim scored a try by Lahore Hawks in the second half.

