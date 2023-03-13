Police seize stolen crude oil

KARACHI: Police on Sunday seized 20,000 litres of crude oil hidden in the secret parts of a dumper at Shah Latif area of the provincial capital.

SSP Malir said police arrested the suspect belonging to a group involved in transportation of stolen crude oil in the guise of sand and gravel transport.

“The accused was concealing and transporting crude oil in a dumper of sand and gravel. He had secretly built a tank in the dumper, during the search 20,000 litres of crude oil was found.

According to the police, a case has been registered against the dumper driver Abdul Rahman.