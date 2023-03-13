Killing of political worker: CM lauds police for resolving case

LAHORE: The police team tracing the 8th March murder case of the deceased political worker met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

Those meeting comprised SSP Imran Kishwar, Inspector Muhammad Ali Butt, Inspector Nabi Baksh, Sub Inspector Amir Shehzad, Sub Inspector Zubair, Head Constable Khurram Shehzad and Constable Muhammad Tayyab. Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and CCPO were also present on the occasion.

Caretaker CM lauded the performance of the police team and appreciated them as well. He said that all the police officers traced the blind case in a dedicated and professional manner and in a very short period of time.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the Punjab government duly acknowledges their performance adding that it is our collective responsibility to provide justice to the heirs of the deceased citizen. He stated that the police officers fulfilled all the requirements of justice earlier and will do so in future as well.

