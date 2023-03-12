Mehidy helps Bangladesh skittle England for 117 in 2nd T20

DHAKA: Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed a career-best 4-12 as Bangladesh knocked over England for 117 in the second Twenty20 internationals in Dhaka on Sunday.

Looking for a stunning series win after going one-up in the first game, Bangladesh kept the world champions under pressure from the get-go after electing to bowl first.

Ben Duckett top-scored with 28 while Phil Salt made 25 off 19 balls at the start of their innings as England’s batsmen struggled to cope with a low and slow wicket in Mirpur.

Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman each complemented Mehidy with a wicket apiece.

Taskin dismissed opener Dawid Malan for five but Salt and Moeen Ali showed positive intent to put on 34 runs for the second wicket.

However, the visitors then lost the wickets of Salt, skipper Jos Buttler (four) and Ali (15) in consecutive overs to lose their way.

Najmul powers Bangladesh to T20 upset over England

Mehidy then struck twice in one over to dismiss Sam Curran (12) and Chris Woakes (0) to deny England a late recovery.

The third and final match of the series will be held at the same ground on Tuesday.

England won the preceding three-match one-day international series 2-1.