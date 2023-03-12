Kohli nears ton as India inch closer to Australia in 4th Test

AHMEDABAD: Virat Kohli neared his first Test century in more than three years as India reached 362-4 at lunch on day four of a run-filled but slow-moving fourth match against Australia on Sunday.

India, who lead the four-match series 2-1, still trailed Australia’s first innings total of 480 by 118 runs at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

The hosts managed just 73 runs in 32 overs of the morning session after losing overnight batsman Ravindra Jadeja for 28.

Kohli, who awaits his first Test century since November 2019, remained unbeaten on 88 after he went about cautiously on a pitch that has been vastly different from the rank turners in the previous three Tests.

Kohli went past 80 for the first time since his Test ton drought, with his previous highest score of 79 in South Africa in January 2022.

Gill ton powers India’s reply but Australia still ahead

Kohli and the left-handed Jadeja started cautiously against a persistent spin attack with Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy – both of whom bowled for most of the morning session – keeping up the pressure.

Jadeja largely remained defensive in his knock but suddenly decided to attack Murphy in one over. His adventure lasted five balls as he chipped the last one to mid-on to get caught.

Kohli kept up the grind alongside wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat, who was sent in because Shreyas Iyer went for scans after he complained of lower back pain following day three’s play.

Bharat was on 25 in an unbeaten 53-run stand with Kohli.

The star batsman reached his first Test half-century since January 2022 on the third day with his previous best being 44 in this series.

Shubman Gill led India’s strong reply on Saturday with his 128 before he fell to Lyon’s off-spin.

India need a win to clinch the series and be sure of a berth in the World Test Championship final in June.