Mar 12, 2023
Kohli ends Test ton drought as India close in on Australia

AFP Published March 12, 2023 Updated March 12, 2023 02:55pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
AHMEDABAD: Virat Kohli hit his first Test century since November 2019 to steer India to 472-5 and minimise their chances of a loss in the fourth Test against Australia on Sunday.

The star batsman got a single off spinner Nathan Lyon to record his 28th Test hundred in the second session on day four and remained unbeaten on 135 at tea in Ahmedabad.

The crowd at the world’s biggest stadium was in raptures when Kohli reached the landmark and the star batsman kissed his locket before looking up to the sky.

India, who lead the four-match series 2-1, are now eight runs behind Australia’s first innings total of 480 with one session and a day remaining in the final Test.

Kohli, who now has 75 international tons in his glittering career, was batting alongside the left-handed Axar Patel on 38.

Kohli lost his overnight partner Ravindra Jadeja for 28 in the morning session and Srikar Bharat fell in the afternoon after the wicketkeeper-batsman hit 44 in an 84-run partnership with the former captain.

Spinners Todd Murphy, who has taken two wickets including Jadeja, and Lyon kept up the pressure in the morning but Bharat, with two sixes off Cameron Green, and then Kohli attacked after lunch.

Kohli hit a flurry of fours after reaching his hundred and Axar smashed a six, which Usman Khawaja attempted to catch at the boundary but jarred his knee to leave the field.

Gill ton powers India’s reply but Australia still ahead

Shreyas Iyer hasn’t taken his batting spot so far after he went for scans following complaints of lower-back pain after the end of day three.

Shubman Gill led India’s strong reply on Saturday with his 128 before he fell to Lyon’s off-spin.

India need a win to clinch the series and be sure of a berth in the World Test Championship final in June.

