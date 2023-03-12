AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Pakistan

SLLBC inks MoU with BVH Bahawalpur for cornea transplants

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2023 05:55am
LAHORE: A memorandum of understanding was signed between Sri Lanka Lahore Business Council (SLLBC) and Bahawal Victoria Hospital in the presence of Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman, at Governor House here Saturday.

Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka Yasin Joya on behalf of Sri Lanka Lahore Business Council and Medical Superintendent, Dr. Amir Mehmood, on behalf of Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur signed the MoU. The objective of the MoU is to provide access to human eye cornea transplant facilities to the people of South Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have cordial relations since the establishment of Pakistan. He said that the signing of the MoU on Cornea Transplant is an important step towards strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

He said that the efforts of Honorary Consul General regarding cornea transplant are commendable. He said that this memorandum of mutual understanding will promote cornea diplomacy between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and bring light to the lives of many blind people.

Sri Lankan Honorary Consul General, Yasin Joya, said that the signing of the MoU is an important milestone in the history of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations. He said that this MoU will strengthen cultural and social ties between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Punjab mou Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman SLLBC Sri Lanka Lahore Business Council Bahawal Victoria Hospital cornea transplants

