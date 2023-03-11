AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

The challenge of trust deficit

Published 11 Mar, 2023 03:16am
Follow us

“Trust deficit”, not anything else perhaps, is the principal reason behind the story of stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, according to finance minister Ishaq Dar.

In other words, Dar sahib is implying that the lender of last resort does not trust Pakistan any more, given the record of successive governments’ failures to honour the pledges that they have made with the IMF over a period of time.

Although it is quite possible that the ninth review of IMF will be finalised in “the next few days” resulting in much-needed release of a tranche, we need to hang our heads in shame that our governments have relegated the stature of a responsible nuclear power to an irresponsible state that has been attracting such kind of unsavoury remarks not only from a global lender but also from our friends, including Saudi Arabia, who have openly expressed their doubts over our rulers’ commitment to bringing about the required reforms.

The government, in my view, is required to take every possible step aimed at plugging the trust deficit in order to protect and preserve country’s image of a trustworthy and responsible member of world community.

Reneging on pledges time and again will only add to our economic woes; it may even harm country’s political interests as well.

Jahan Ara Syed (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF Ishaq Dar IMF and Pakistan Finance minister Ishaq Dar

Comments

1000 characters

The challenge of trust deficit

Govt expedites efforts to implement Rs110bn post-flood package for Balochistan

ECC seeks data on wheat situation

Bilawal says IMF not being fair

Mar-Oct and Jun-Jul 23: Nepra approves recovery of FCA for Discos

Motion filed with Nepra: All set for Rs3.23/unit additional surcharge on electricity

Embittered IK steps up criticism of govt

FBR directs 96 big retailers to integrate with POS system

PKR depreciation: Hajj to cost more this year: minister

‘Taxpayers’ Satisfaction Survey (2023)’ 53pc of businesspeople file tax returns without any help

‘BrahMos’ fired into Pakistan a year ago: Govt renews call for joint probe

Read more stories