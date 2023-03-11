AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 10, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2023 03:16am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 10, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,793.87
High:                      41,902.02
Low:                       41,585.54
Net Change:                   208.33
Volume (000):                102,285
Value (000):               5,177,142
Makt Cap (000)         1,562,385,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,601.35
NET CH                     (+) 33.08
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,006.02
NET CH                      (-) 1.47
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,383.31
NET CH                     (+) 62.76
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,263.61
NET CH                     (+) 59.31
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,038.20
NET CH                      (-) 7.22
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,330.96
NET CH                     (+) 44.85
------------------------------------
As on:                 10-March-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

