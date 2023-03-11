KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 10, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,793.87 High: 41,902.02 Low: 41,585.54 Net Change: 208.33 Volume (000): 102,285 Value (000): 5,177,142 Makt Cap (000) 1,562,385,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,601.35 NET CH (+) 33.08 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,006.02 NET CH (-) 1.47 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,383.31 NET CH (+) 62.76 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,263.61 NET CH (+) 59.31 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,038.20 NET CH (-) 7.22 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,330.96 NET CH (+) 44.85 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-March-2023 ====================================

