KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 10, 2023).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 41,793.87
High: 41,902.02
Low: 41,585.54
Net Change: 208.33
Volume (000): 102,285
Value (000): 5,177,142
Makt Cap (000) 1,562,385,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 7,601.35
NET CH (+) 33.08
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 4,006.02
NET CH (-) 1.47
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,383.31
NET CH (+) 62.76
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 7,263.61
NET CH (+) 59.31
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 4,038.20
NET CH (-) 7.22
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 4,330.96
NET CH (+) 44.85
As on: 10-March-2023
