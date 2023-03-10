Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh remanded in FIA custody for three days in graft case

An Islamabad court on Friday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a three-day physical remand of Axact chief executive (CEO) Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh in a corruption case.

The FIA arrested Shoaib Shaikh on Thursday for allegedly bribing a district and sessions judge in Islamabad. The first information report (FIR) said that the FIA conducted an inquiry and found Shaikh guilty in a reference sent by the additional registrar of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Feb 17, 2018.

The FIA presented him in court on Friday and requested a 10-day physical remand. However, Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir approved a three-day remand and ordered the agency to produce the accused on March 13.

He said that the case was not of high value because it had been lodged on the complaint of the IHC.

“We cannot dismiss the charges without investigation and the investigation officer must be given adequate time for the probe,” he said and instructed the police to conduct Shaikh’s medical examination.

The FIR

The FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle registered the case against Shoaib Shaikh on Wednesday under charges 161 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect to an official act), 165-A (Public servant obtaining valuable thing, without consideration from person concerned in proceeding or business transacted by such public servant), and 109 (Punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed In consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) along with the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947 section 5(2).

The FIR said that upon inquiry, it “transpired that ex-additional district and sessions judge Pervaiz-ul-Qadir Memon had admittedly received illegal gratification amounting to Rs5 million for the acquittal of the Axact CEO Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh in a case titled ‘The state vs Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh’.”

“This prima facie constitutes offences of misuse of authority for illegal personal gains and criminal miscount, the FIR stated, adding hence, after approval from the competent authority, a case is registered against Pervaiz-ul-Qadir Memon on charges of taking illegal gratification for acquitting Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh through judgment and CEO Axact Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh for being beneficiary of the transaction,” it added.