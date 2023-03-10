AVN 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.5%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.76%)
BOP 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.59%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.37%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
EPCL 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.11%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.09%)
FFL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (11.48%)
FLYNG 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-7.7%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
KAPCO 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
MLCF 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
NETSOL 80.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.92%)
OGDC 86.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.82%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.82%)
PPL 68.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.12%)
PRL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.3%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.81%)
TPLP 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.22%)
TRG 113.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.92%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,783 Increased By 197.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,545 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Diamond Paints’ greener objective for Green Pakistan

Press Release Published 10 Mar, 2023 02:57pm
Follow us

Diamond Paints has positively impacted its local community by introducing a new wastewater treatment plant at its Sundar Industrial Estate state-of-the-art factory, stated a press release issued by the company.

“This technology is the first of its kind in Pakistan’s paint industry and can clean up to 988,000 liters of water monthly,” it stated.

“In addition, the factory will curb the use of chemicals for recycling, as the treatment plant uses live bacteria that would kill the harmful elements. In response to the global water scarcity crisis, Diamond Paints has taken a green approach to resolve the issue. WWTP is an odorless and chemical-free plant that has been recognized with a US Green Patent for being environmentally friendly.

The installation of the wastewater treatment plant by Diamond Paints not only benefits their own operations but also has a positive impact on the wider community. During the ongoing economic crisis, it is more important than ever to prioritize environmentally sustainable initiatives that can also support economic growth.

“As a responsible business, Diamond Paints is working to clean its wastewater and protect the environment in line with the 1997 Environmental Protection Act and NEQS Smart Rules. The treated water will be reused on the factory premises, reducing the use of chemicals and promoting sustainability. With the implementation of this eco-friendly technology, Diamond Paints is showing its commitment to operating safely and responsibly while preserving the environment for future generations of Pakistan.”

Comments

1000 characters

Diamond Paints’ greener objective for Green Pakistan

Balochistan High Court suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrants

Remittances clock in at $2bn in February, down 9.5% on a yearly basis

Not for US to determine modalities in which India, Pakistan engage: State Dept

Punjab CTD arrests 12 alleged terrorists linked to TTP, Al-Qaeda

China’s Xi secures precedent-breaking third term as president

Australia, India agree on strengthening economic, defence ties

UK economy rebounds after swerving recession

PPIB urges SBP to resolve CPHGC’s forex issues

Economic support by Gulf countries: Pakistan hopes for positive outcome: FO

IMF review has taken longer than it should have

Read more stories