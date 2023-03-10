Diamond Paints’ greener objective for Green Pakistan

Diamond Paints has positively impacted its local community by introducing a new wastewater treatment plant at its Sundar Industrial Estate state-of-the-art factory, stated a press release issued by the company.

“This technology is the first of its kind in Pakistan’s paint industry and can clean up to 988,000 liters of water monthly,” it stated.

“In addition, the factory will curb the use of chemicals for recycling, as the treatment plant uses live bacteria that would kill the harmful elements. In response to the global water scarcity crisis, Diamond Paints has taken a green approach to resolve the issue. WWTP is an odorless and chemical-free plant that has been recognized with a US Green Patent for being environmentally friendly.

The installation of the wastewater treatment plant by Diamond Paints not only benefits their own operations but also has a positive impact on the wider community. During the ongoing economic crisis, it is more important than ever to prioritize environmentally sustainable initiatives that can also support economic growth.

“As a responsible business, Diamond Paints is working to clean its wastewater and protect the environment in line with the 1997 Environmental Protection Act and NEQS Smart Rules. The treated water will be reused on the factory premises, reducing the use of chemicals and promoting sustainability. With the implementation of this eco-friendly technology, Diamond Paints is showing its commitment to operating safely and responsibly while preserving the environment for future generations of Pakistan.”