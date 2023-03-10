AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.98%)
Australia’s Khawaja and Green pile on runs in wicketless session

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2023 12:13pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
AHMEDABAD: Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green continued to pile on the runs on a batting-friendly wicket to guide Australia to 347 for four, their highest total in the series, on day two of the fourth and final Test against India on Friday.

The 177-run partnership between them is the highest in the bowler-dominated series with Green, batting on a career-best 95 at the lunch break, closing in on a maiden Test hundred.

Khawaja, who smashed the first century by an Australia batter in the ongoing series on Thursday, was on 150, which included 20 fours.

On a flat track where the ball did not really turn and reverse swing did not materialise, it was a session of hard toil for the Indian bowlers against two set batters.

The closest India came to creating an opportunity was when Mohammed Shami induced an edge from Khawaja, but the ball fell short of wicketkeeper BS Bharat.

Green illustrated his growing confidence hitting Umesh Yadav for three boundaries in an over. India, who are 2-1 ahead in the series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, need a victory to seal their place against Australia in the World Test Championship final in June.

Australia wear black armbands after Cummins’ mother dies

Australia players wore black armbands to honour skipper Pat Cummins’s mother Maria who passed away overnight.

Steve Smith has been leading Australia in the absence of Cummins, who flew home to be with his mother after the second Test in Delhi.

