Intra-day update: rupee up against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.7% during the early hours of trading on Friday.

At around 10:45am, the rupee was being quoted at 280.35, an increase of Rs1.95 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The improvement comes after the rupee remained at the receiving end against the US dollar, closing at 282.3, a decline of Rs3.18 or 1.13% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

In a positive development, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on the back of another loan from China, increased by $487 million, clocking in at $4.3 billion as of March 3, data released on Thursday showed.

Moreover, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday said once again that a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to be inked in the next few days.

Globally, the dollar paused its ascent on Friday after a rise in jobless claims in the United States implied possibly easing conditions in the labour market and tempered expectations of further aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The Fed funds rate is projected to peak just below 5.5% by July. Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index fell 0.12% to 105.12 but remained on track for a weekly gain of nearly 0.6%.

Data released on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased by the most in five months last week, though the underlying trend remained consistent with a tight labour market.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell for a fourth session on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly loss in five weeks on worries about the prospect of steep interest rate hikes in the US slowing growth and hitting fuel demand.

