AVN 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.91%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
DFML 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
DGKC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.84%)
EPCL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.27%)
FCCL 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (7.98%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.03%)
HUBC 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-7.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.59%)
KAPCO 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
KEL 2.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
MLCF 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.06%)
OGDC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.11%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 69.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.3%)
TPLP 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.88%)
TRG 114.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
UNITY 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 18 (0.43%)
BR30 15,017 Increased By 67.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,740 Increased By 154.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 15,539 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks fall as recovery doubts, US data curb risk appetite

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2023 10:31am
Follow us

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, led by automobile stocks and selected internet stocks in Hong Kong, as investors’ concern about China’s recovery resurfaced after weaker-than-expected data this week dampened risk-on appetite.

** Investors also worried that the US non-farm payrolls report due on Friday could spur more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 1.12% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.15%.

** Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng was down 2.46%; the Hang Seng China Enterprise Index dropped 2.47%.

** Asian markets were also driven lower on Friday by bank stocks, as MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped to a two-month low.

** “This week’s economic indicators, for example, the worse-than-expected 10.2% drop in January and February import data, has revived investors’ concerns about the pace of economic recovery in China and weighed on sentiments in Hong Kong,” said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities.

** On Thursday, China reported consumer price index (CPI) for February 1.0% higher than a year earlier, rising at the slowest pace since February 2022 and indicating cautious consumption sentiment.

Hong Kong stocks start with small gains

** Automobile stocks in both China and Hong Kong led key indexes lower on weak sales momentum for new cars.

** CSI All Share Automobiles Index plunged 4.31%, while the Hang Seng Tech Index sank 3.61%, weighed by automobile stocks such as BYD Co and Geely Auto.

** Hong Kong shares of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com tumbled 11.77% leading the decliners in the Hang Seng Index after its 7.1% revenue growth for the fourth-quarter 2022 missed estimates.

** Shares of Asia-focussed insurer AIA Group Ltd fell as much as 4% after reporting that its value of new business (VONB), which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, slid 8% to $3.09 billion last year.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks China Economy

Comments

1000 characters

China, Hong Kong stocks fall as recovery doubts, US data curb risk appetite

IMF review has taken longer than it should have

Foreign assistance: $20.073bn undisbursed balance as of end Sept 2022: EAD

Economic support by Gulf countries: Pakistan hopes for positive outcome: FO

Cabinet approves Hajj and National Clean Air policies

COAS briefed about CPEC security steps

SMEs: CCP recommends new law

Import via Gwadar Port: Passco directed to transport wheat under G2G arrangements

Neelum-Jhelum surcharge: PAC directs PD to refund additional amount to masses

ADB’s IED rates tech aid for supporting economic corridor successful, relevant

Flood telemetry system: master plan readied

Read more stories