AVN 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.91%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.76%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
DFML 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
DGKC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.84%)
EPCL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.27%)
FCCL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
FFL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (8.17%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.03%)
HUBC 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-7.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.59%)
KAPCO 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
KEL 2.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.35%)
MLCF 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.06%)
OGDC 86.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.48%)
PAEL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.39%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.55%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.3%)
TPLP 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.75%)
TRG 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
UNITY 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,188 Increased By 19.6 (0.47%)
BR30 15,023 Increased By 73.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 41,758 Increased By 172.4 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,549 Decreased By -113.6 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares post biggest drop in over 2 months as banks slump

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2023 10:29am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Australian shares posted their biggest drop in more than two months on Friday, weighed by banking stocks, as investors feared prospects of further aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve ahead of the jobs report due later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.7% to 7,187.7 by 0020 GMT, set for its worst session since Jan. 3.

The benchmark was on track for a 1.3% slump for the week, clocking a fifth straight week of losses.

Investors were cautious before the US non-farm payrolls report for February, with expectations for large wage increases fuelling inflation worries.

Hawkish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell this week also heightened concerns about upcoming rate hikes aimed at reining in stubbornly high inflation. Back in Sydney, financials slid 2.5%, set for their worst session in more than three weeks.

The sub-index was on track for a 0.5% decline this week.

The country’s four largest banks fell between 2.5% and 2.9%.

Weak oil prices dragged energy stocks down 2.3% and the sub-index was set to record its worst week since last September.

Sector majors Woodside Energy and Santos lost 2.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Miners dropped 1.7%, in its fifth straight session of losses, with heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto retreating 1.7% and 1.8%, respectively.

Tech stocks slipped 1.6%, tracking a fall in their Wall Street peers overnight. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc dropped 4.9%.

Australian shares flat as miners offset gains from banks

Gold stocks were the only bright spot on the local bourse, advancing 2.0%, following strong bullion prices.

Sub-index majors Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources slid 1.3% and 3.2%, respectively. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 dropped 0.9% to 11,722.59, its lowest since Feb. 27.

The country’s manufacturing sector expanded in February but remains below the long-term average, a survey showed.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares post biggest drop in over 2 months as banks slump

IMF review has taken longer than it should have

Foreign assistance: $20.073bn undisbursed balance as of end Sept 2022: EAD

Economic support by Gulf countries: Pakistan hopes for positive outcome: FO

Cabinet approves Hajj and National Clean Air policies

COAS briefed about CPEC security steps

SMEs: CCP recommends new law

Import via Gwadar Port: Passco directed to transport wheat under G2G arrangements

Neelum-Jhelum surcharge: PAC directs PD to refund additional amount to masses

ADB’s IED rates tech aid for supporting economic corridor successful, relevant

Flood telemetry system: master plan readied

Read more stories