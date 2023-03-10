BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

KSE-100 rises 0.55% on Ishaq Dar’s comments

Imran claims PTI's 'hardships' increased after new army chief's appointment

On back of another Chinese loan, SBP-held forex reserves increase $487mn, now stand at $4.3bn

Rupee continues to fall, settles at 282.3 against US dollar

US encourages Pakistan to work with IMF to attract 'high-quality investment'

Staff-level agreement with IMF expected in ‘next few days’: Dar

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

LHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's speeches

Cabinet approves Hajj and National Clean Air policies

Economic support by Gulf countries: Pakistan hopes for positive outcome: FO

