AVN 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.91%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
DFML 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
DGKC 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
EPCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.62%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.6%)
FFL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.53%)
FLYNG 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
GGL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.13%)
HUBC 70.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-6.91%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KAPCO 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
KEL 2.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.82%)
MLCF 25.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 80.70 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.64%)
OGDC 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.07%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PPL 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.01%)
PRL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.05%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
TPLP 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.81%)
TRG 114.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
UNITY 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 27.6 (0.66%)
BR30 15,058 Increased By 108.7 (0.73%)
KSE100 41,780 Increased By 194.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 15,559 Decreased By -103.8 (-0.66%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 9, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 10 Mar, 2023 08:34am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • KSE-100 rises 0.55% on Ishaq Dar’s comments

Read here for details.

  • Imran claims PTI's 'hardships' increased after new army chief's appointment

Read here for details.

  • On back of another Chinese loan, SBP-held forex reserves increase $487mn, now stand at $4.3bn

Read here for details.

  • Rupee continues to fall, settles at 282.3 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • US encourages Pakistan to work with IMF to attract 'high-quality investment'

Read here for details.

  • Staff-level agreement with IMF expected in ‘next few days’: Dar

Read here for details.

  • 'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

Read here for details.

  • LHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's speeches

Read here for details.

  • Cabinet approves Hajj and National Clean Air policies

Read here for details.

  • Economic support by Gulf countries: Pakistan hopes for positive outcome: FO

Read here for details.

