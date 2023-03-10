Funeral of PTI worker held

LAHORE: The funeral prayer of Ali Bilal alias Zil-e-shah, a (PTI) worker killed during a police crackdown on the PTI rally, was performed here on Thursday.

During the PTI rally a few days ago, Bilal lost his life when the police and the PTI supporters clashed violently. The police had resorted to using force against PTI workers for violating Section 144 which was imposed earlier in the day. The PTI alleged that he was killed by police torture while the caretaker Punjab government has denied the accusation and ordered an investigation into his mysterious death.

Meanwhile, a large number of people, including party leaders and workers, attended the funeral. Among the PTI leaders present on this occasion were Shafqat Mahmood, Mian Mahmood-u- Rasheed, Umar Safraz Cheema, Farrukh Habib, Ejaz Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Azam Swati and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023