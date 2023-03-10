AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.86%)
CNERGY 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.47%)
DFML 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
DGKC 42.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.56%)
EPCL 46.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.17%)
FFL 5.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.5%)
GGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
HUBC 75.94 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.35%)
NETSOL 79.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
OGDC 87.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.84%)
PPL 70.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.8%)
PRL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.48%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11.22%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.04%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (11.53%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 113.41 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.18%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.89%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.15%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 41.1 (0.99%)
BR30 14,949 Increased By 243.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,586 Increased By 226.6 (0.55%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 72.8 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St gains as rate hike jitters ease ahead of payrolls report

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2023 03:46am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Thursday after a jump in weekly jobless claims soothed worries about sharper interest rate hikes ahead of a key jobs report that could determine the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy.

Jobless claims increased by the most in five months last week, and the reading followed recent evidence of a tight labor market, which, along with hawkish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, had exacerbated concerns that the central bank could keep interest rate higher for longer.

Bets of a 50 basis point rate hike at the Fed’s March meeting slipped to 68% after the report from 72%, with the terminal rate now seen at 5.63% in September compared with 5.67% prior to the data..

At 11:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 37.70 points, or 0.11%, at 32,836.10, the S&P 500 was up 6.95 points, or 0.17%, at 3,998.96, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 39.86 points, or 0.34%, at 11,615.86 US-listed shares of JD.com Inc dropped 10.6% after the Chinese e-commerce firm missed fourth-quarter revenue estimates. The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and 14 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 47 new highs and 149 new lows.

Wall Street Wall St Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St gains as rate hike jitters ease ahead of payrolls report

IMF review has taken longer than it should have

Foreign assistance: $20.073bn undisbursed balance as of end Sept 2022: EAD

Economic support by Gulf countries: Pakistan hopes for positive outcome: FO

Cabinet approves Hajj and National Clean Air policies

COAS briefed about CPEC security steps

SMEs: CCP recommends new law

Import via Gwadar Port: Passco directed to transport wheat under G2G arrangements

Neelum-Jhelum surcharge: PAC directs PD to refund additional amount to masses

ADB’s IED rates tech aid for supporting economic corridor successful, relevant

Flood telemetry system: master plan readied

Read more stories