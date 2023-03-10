AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.86%)
CNERGY 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.47%)
DFML 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
DGKC 42.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.56%)
EPCL 46.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.17%)
FFL 5.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.5%)
GGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
HUBC 75.94 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.35%)
NETSOL 79.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
OGDC 87.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.84%)
PPL 70.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.8%)
PRL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.48%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11.22%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.04%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (11.53%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 113.41 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.18%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.89%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.15%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 41.1 (0.99%)
BR30 14,949 Increased By 243.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,586 Increased By 226.6 (0.55%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 72.8 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ZTBL, Nadra ink accord on PM loan scheme

Press Release Published 10 Mar, 2023 03:46am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Zarai Tarqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL) and National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Thursday signed ceremony on PM’s Youth, Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme (PMYBAL) for enhancing digitization for agriculture sector.

The signing ceremony took place between President ZTBL Asad Ullah Habib and Chairman Nadra Muhammad Tariq Malik here at ZTBL head office.

The signing ceremony is aimed at verification of the beneficiaries of PM Youth, Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme who will be granted loans by ZTBL under the scheme.

Under the PM’s Loan Scheme, ZTBL has been assigned the target of disbursing Rs7 billion in Tier 3. So far ZTBL has disbursed Rs480 million whereas bank has received approximately 5500 applications.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Nadra said ZTBL was the first bank in Pakistan that underwent digitization in 80s adding there was much room for digitization in the country.

Malik said Nadra was committed to facilitating subsistent farmers including female in financial inclusion in collaboration with ZTBL and assured to support the agriculture financing bank for national cause.

President ZTBL Asad Ullah Habib said ZTBL was the only bank that was financing 78 percent of farmers alone compared with the rest of commercial bank.

President ZTBL praised Tariq Malik for his personal involvement in revolutionizing Nadra and for introducing modern digitization in the country.

He said ZTBL will be in touch with Nadra for future endeavours including empowerment of women and bringing 7 million farmers into database so that maximum number of small farmers in the country get maximum benefits of modern technology.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nadra agriculture sector ZTBL PM loan scheme Asad Ullah Habib

Comments

1000 characters

ZTBL, Nadra ink accord on PM loan scheme

IMF review has taken longer than it should have

Foreign assistance: $20.073bn undisbursed balance as of end Sept 2022: EAD

Economic support by Gulf countries: Pakistan hopes for positive outcome: FO

Cabinet approves Hajj and National Clean Air policies

COAS briefed about CPEC security steps

SMEs: CCP recommends new law

Import via Gwadar Port: Passco directed to transport wheat under G2G arrangements

Neelum-Jhelum surcharge: PAC directs PD to refund additional amount to masses

ADB’s IED rates tech aid for supporting economic corridor successful, relevant

Flood telemetry system: master plan readied

Read more stories