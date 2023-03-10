OGDCL wins top corporate philanthropy award

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited has been described as “the largest corporate donor in terms of volume in Pakistan”.

Zia Salahuddin, Executive Director (Services), OGDCL received the award from Chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Akif Saeed. The ceremony was organised by PCP and attended by business leaders, civil society officials, bilateral donors, NGOs and media.

Over the years, OGDCL’s CSR portfolio has substantially increased to support long-term, sustainable projects in education, healthcare, water, infrastructure, skill development, livelihood generation and sports for deserving communities residing in and around Company’s operational areas as well as large urban areas.

