KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (March 09, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
279,330,201 166,582,433 9,557,481,523 5,871,226,786
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 753,641,519 (1,102,746,018) (349,104,498)
Local Individuals 6,131,380,749 (6,245,049,461) (113,668,712)
Local Corporates 4,579,168,980 (4,116,395,770) 462,773,210
===============================================================================
