KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Ghani Value Glass Ltd. - - - - 31.03.2023 24.03.2023 to 11.00.A.M. 31.03.2023 EOGM The Premier Sugar - - - - 31.03.2023 21.03.2023 to Mills & Distillery 11.00.A.M 31.03.2023 Company Limited EOGM ==========================================================================================================

