Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Ghani Value Glass Ltd. - - - - 31.03.2023 24.03.2023 to
11.00.A.M. 31.03.2023
EOGM
The Premier Sugar - - - - 31.03.2023 21.03.2023 to
Mills & Distillery 11.00.A.M 31.03.2023
Company Limited EOGM
==========================================================================================================
