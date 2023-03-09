AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.86%)
CNERGY 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.47%)
DFML 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
DGKC 42.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.56%)
EPCL 46.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.17%)
FFL 5.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.5%)
GGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
HUBC 75.94 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.35%)
NETSOL 79.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
OGDC 87.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.84%)
PPL 70.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.8%)
PRL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.48%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11.22%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.04%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (11.53%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 113.41 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.18%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.89%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.15%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 41.1 (0.99%)
BR30 14,949 Increased By 243.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,586 Increased By 226.6 (0.55%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 72.8 (0.47%)
US stocks rise as markets gird for govt jobs report

AFP Published 09 Mar, 2023 08:05pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks picked up on Thursday as traders await official jobs data that is set to inform the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision at an upcoming policymakers’ meeting this month.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted in testimony to a Senate committee this week that “the labor market remains extremely tight” despite a slowdown in growth while the central bank raises rates to ease demand and fight inflation.

But latest indicators suggest the world’s biggest economy is not cooling as quickly as policymakers hope.

While jobless claims rose more than anticipated according to the Labor Department on Thursday, in a potential sign of weakness in the data, analysts note that layoffs remain low and job growth strong for now.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent to 32,931.54 shortly after trading started.

The broad-based S&P 500 Index rose 0.3 percent to 4,004.94, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.3 percent to 11,607.50.

On Wednesday, payroll firm ADP said that in February, private sector employment surged by 242,000 jobs, significantly higher than January’s figure.

“The market and the Fed and the entire world actually are struggling to figure out how inflation is going to come down,” said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.

“Until the market or the Fed can figure out a path to getting inflation back down to two percent, we have to expect a lot of this choppy tug of war between the bulls and the bear action to continue on Wall Street,” he said.

