International Women’s Day celebrated at Hamdard

KARACHI: On the occasion of World’s Women Day, Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Pakistan organised a Women’s Day Carnival at Bilwal stadium, Hamdard Public School, where different activities were held for women staff members including cricket matches, badminton, balloon shooting, arm wrestling, tug of war, carrom, camel riding, dart game and volleyball matches.

The President of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, Sadia Rashid, graced the event as chief guest along with Dr Ahsana Dar, Dean Faculty of Eastern Medicine, Hamdard University while Professor Malahat Kaleem Sherwani, Director Bait al-Hikmah, faculty members Professor Dr Shamim Akhter, dean faculty of Pharmacy, M. S. Kausar, coordinator to Vice Chancellor Hamdard University, and other staff members were also present on the occasion.

While praising the performance of women athletes, Rashid remarked that in Islam, women are endowed with all the fundamental rights that are not granted to them in any other society. She further stated that the women in our community possess a wide range of talents and capabilities and can achieve great feats provided they are given positive opportunities.

In the Hamdard Premier League Women’s Day Special, cricket teams of Hamdard Public School, Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Pakistan, Hamdard University staff and Hamdard University students played friendly matches with each other.

Hamdard University students won the tournament and Hamdard Public School stood runner up.

President Hamdard Foundation Pakistan Rashid distributed the trophies amongst the players.