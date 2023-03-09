US encourages Pakistan to work with IMF to attract 'high-quality investment'

The US encouraged Pakistan to continue working with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that doing so will make Pakistani business more competitive and will also help Islamabad attract high-quality investment.

In a weekly presser, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price was asked to comment on remarks that because of tensions between the US and China, there’s a possibility that Washington is not using its friendly influence that it has at the IMF.

“Ultimately, it’s going to have to be decisions on the part of our Pakistani counterparts to unlock this IMF funding. We encourage Pakistan to continue working with the IMF, especially on reforms that will improve Pakistan’s business environment.

“We believe that doing so – and the IMF believes this – will make Pakistani business more competitive, will also help Pakistan attract high-quality investment,” Price replied.

He encouraged Pakistan to continue working with the lender, and highlighted that the technologies, market connections and management systems that accompany the deal were of more value than the “potential investment dollars”.

While commenting on Pakistan’s current economic situation, Price said that the US knows that Pakistan is facing tremendous hardship, including economic hardship. He further said that Pakistan was working with “international financial institutions — the IMF — to put itself on a sustainable growth path”.

“We continue to look for ways in which we can support the Pakistani people to rebuild and to deepen the economic partnership that has existed with the United States over the course of decades now.”

The spokesman added that when it comes to economic, security and political challenges, “the United States is ready and able to continue to be a partner to the people of Pakistan and to our Pakistani counterparts as well”.

The statement from the US comes as Islamabad remains engaged with the IMF for a bailout programme. The IMF mission left Islamabad without inking the staff-level agreement, and instead, issued a short four-paragraph statement, stressing on timely completion of prior conditions to revive the bailout that has been stalled since last year.

The resumption of the IMF programme is crucial for Pakistan, which is facing a balance of payment crisis. The country’s central bank foreign exchange reserves stand at a mere at $3.81 billion, not enough to cover a month of essential imports.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that a staff-level agreement with the IMF is expected to be inked in the next few days.

Delivering a keynote address at a seminar on ‘Reviving economic stability through strengthening of Public financial management (PFM)’ in Islamabad, Dar said his team remains committed to completing the IMF programme.

“We have been in the process of the ninth review,” he said. “I think it has taken longer than it should have in my opinion, however, we seem to be very close to signing the staff-level agreement hopefully in the next few days,” said Dar.