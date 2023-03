Bangladesh win toss, bowl against England in first T20

CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl in the first Twenty20 international against England in Chittagong on Thursday.

This is the first T20 for England since winning the World Cup in Australia in November and opens a three-match series in Bangladesh.

The hosts and England have only ever played one T20, which England won by eight wickets at the 2021 World Cup.

Bangladesh handed Under-19 World Cup winner Towhid Hridoy his T20 international debut.

England won the preceding one-day series 2-1.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

England: Jos Buttler (capt), Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)