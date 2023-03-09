AVN 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.86%)
BAFL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.33%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.89%)
DFML 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.86%)
DGKC 43.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.75%)
EPCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FCCL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.83%)
FFL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FLYNG 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.33%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
HUBC 76.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.4%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.9%)
KAPCO 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
KEL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
MLCF 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.19%)
NETSOL 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.66%)
OGDC 87.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.04%)
PAEL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.84%)
PPL 70.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.8%)
PRL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.4%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12.24%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.02%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (14.45%)
TPLP 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
TRG 113.55 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.3%)
UNITY 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.04%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.15%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 41.1 (0.99%)
BR30 14,949 Increased By 243.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,586 Increased By 226.6 (0.55%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 72.8 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa lose last three wickets in three overs against West Indies

AFP Published 09 Mar, 2023 03:09pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa lost their remaining three wickets in three overs at the start of the second day of the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday.

Combined with their collapse on Wednesday afternoon, South Africa lost their last eight wickets for 72 runs.

Resuming on 311 for seven on Thursday, South Africa were bowled out for 320.

Heinrich Klaasen failed to add to his overnight score of 17 before he chased a wide ball from Kyle Mayers and was caught behind.

South Africa make fast start in second Test against West Indies

Alzarri Joseph took the last two wickets with short-pitched deliveries, with Keshav Maharaj caught at midwicket from an awkward pull shot and Gerald Coetzee caught behind off a sharply-rising ball.

South Africa won the first Test.

Kyle Mayers Keshav Maharaj South Africa vs West Indies test Wanderers Stadium

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa lose last three wickets in three overs against West Indies

Staff-level agreement with IMF expected in ‘next few days’: Dar

US encourages Pakistan to work with IMF to attract 'high-quality investment'

LHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's speeches

Punjab government lifts Section 144 in Lahore

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

PEMRA bans content related to Supreme Court and high court judges

MARI completes commissioning, testing of gas processing facilities in Daharki, Sindh

Sri Lanka to announce debt restructuring strategy in April

Import curbs to be eased after IMF review: SBP chief

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

Read more stories