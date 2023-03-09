AVN 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.86%)
European shares open lower as LEG Immobilien tumbles

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2023 02:33pm
European shares opened lower on Thursday, with German real estate firm LEG Immobilien hitting the bottom of the benchmark STOXX 600 index on dividend suspension, while investors also fretted about interest rates staying higher for longer.

Shares of LEG Immobilien tumbled 10.6% in early trading as the company suspended its dividend after posting full-year results.

The STOXX 600 index dropped 0.4%, with real estate stocks down 1.7%.

European shares fell after closing higher in the previous session likely buttressed by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that the US central bank had not decided on the size of this month’s rate hike.

But worries lingered after stronger-than-expected US data supported views that the Fed could keep raising rates.

European shares subdued as strong US jobs data fan worries

European miners slid 2.0% after prices of copper fell as the dollar hovered near a three-month high.

European shares

