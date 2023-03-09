AVN 66.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.01%)
Brent oil may bounce to $83.58

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2023 01:00pm
Brent oil may bounce to $83.58 per barrel, as its drop slowed on Wednesday. The fall from $86.75 has been linear, experiencing no decent bounce.

This is unusual in a consolidation phase. The moderate slide on Wednesday signals a dissipation of the bearish momentum.

The missing bounce is due. Strategically, the target of $83.58 will be available when oil breaks $82.83.

A break above $83.58, which looks unlikely, could lead to a gain to $84.32.

A break below $81.90 would confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $80.40-$81.26 range.

Brent oil steadies as demand hopes and supply curbs support

On the daily chart, the spinning top on Wednesday represents a stabilization of the market.

Either a good bounce or a deep drop would follow. Signals on the hourly chart suggests a bounce.

Key support is at $80.72, a break below which could confirm a bearish flag, which indicates an aggressive target of $67.75.

Brent crude oil

