Khawaja half-century keeps Australia in hunt for big total in 4th Test

AHMEDABAD: Opener Usman Khawaja hit his third half-century of the series to take Australia to 149-2 at tea on Thursday’s opening day of the fourth Test against India.

The stylish left-hander, on 65, put on an unbeaten stand of 77 with Steve Smith, on 38, after Australia elected to bat at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Travis Head started aggressively and made 32 in a 61-run opening partnership with Khawaja before India hit back with two wickets in the first session.

Khawaja and stand-in-skipper Smith got to the grind after lunch to wear down the Indian bowlers on a pitch that looks good for batting.

India’s pace spearhead Mohammed Shami started the match with a wide and Khawaja soon got a boundary.

The pitches in the first three Tests were rank turners, with the highest total being India’s 400 in the opening match.

The left-handed Head took charge to hit a flurry of boundaries including three in one over from pace bowler Umesh Yadav.

His glorious on-drive for four stood out.

Head survived a reprieve on seven when wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat dropped a simple catch off Yadav and the opener added 25 more before being dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Khawaja stood firm and attempted to build another partnership, but Shami got Marnus Labuschagne for three, with a delivery that came in and rattled the stumps.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese were in attendance for the first hour of play at the 132,000-capacity stadium, named after the Indian premier.

A bumper crowd greeted the two leaders before focus turned to cricket as Smith won the toss and named an unchanged XI from their previous win in Indore that kept the series alive at 2-1.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, need a win to clinch the series and secure their berth in the World Test Championship final, scheduled for June at The Oval in London.

The hosts made one change with Shami coming in for the rested Mohammed Siraj.