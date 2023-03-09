AVN 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
BAFL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.76%)
DFML 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.14%)
DGKC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
EPCL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
FCCL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
FFL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
HUBC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.2%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
NETSOL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
OGDC 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
PIBTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.88%)
PPL 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.57%)
PRL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.08%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (9.18%)
SNGP 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
TRG 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.72%)
UNITY 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,149 Increased By 21.9 (0.53%)
BR30 14,836 Increased By 130.5 (0.89%)
KSE100 41,497 Increased By 137.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,637 Increased By 47 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against PEMRA ban

  • Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza hears petition
BR Web Desk Published March 9, 2023 Updated March 9, 2023 11:05am
Follow us

The Lahore High Court (LHC) reserved on Thursday its verdict on former PM Imran Khan’s plea against the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) decision to ban all satellite TV channels from broadcasting his speeches and press talks.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza will announce the reserved verdict.

On Sunday, the media regulatory body barred TV channels from broadcasting the speeches, press conferences, and statements of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance.

PEMRA said that the PTI chairman has been making false accusations against state institutions in his speeches, “which is prejudiced to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity.”

PTI challenges ban on Imran Khan's speeches in LHC

In his plea filed through counsel Barrister Ahmed Pansuta, Imran said that the ban on speech is a violation of the fundamental rights in the Constitution.

“The Constitution of Pakistan allows citizens to freedom of expression,” the petition said.

“The ban on freedom of expression will lead to chaos and political agitation in the county, and in the current political situation, the country cannot afford chaos by this kind of restriction,” the petition added.

This is not the first time that PEMRA has imposed a ban on Imran’s speeches. In August last year, the media regulator imposed a blanket ban on live coverage of Imran’s speeches after he allegedly threatened Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry, and the Islamabad Police IG and DIG, of “consequences” after the judge handed over physical custody of the ex-PM’s aide, Shahbaz Gill, to police for two days.

Subsequently, Imran approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which then set aside the ban on September 6, 2022.

Two months later, on November 5, PEMRA again banned Imran’s press conferences – this time for levelling accusations against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior intelligence official for his attempted assassination.

Ban Imran Khan speeches

Comments

1000 characters

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against PEMRA ban

Intra-day update: rupee down 1.2% against US dollar

Import curbs to be eased after IMF review: SBP chief

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

ST on chronic power defaulters: FBR, PD fine-tuning recovery mechanism

Viral disease in cows: Pakistan hesitant to import beef from Afghanistan: MoC

Read more stories