Markets

Intra-day update: rupee down 1.2% against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 282-283 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 9, 2023 Updated March 9, 2023 11:31am
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee recorded a significant decline against the US dollar, depreciating 1.21% during the early hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 11:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 282.56, a decrease of Rs3.44 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, after three successive gains, the rupee had settled at 279.12 against the US dollar, registering a decline of Rs1.25 or 0.45% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

In a key development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed said the current account deficit is projected at $7 billion for the ongoing fiscal year against the budgetary target of $10 billion subsequent to measures taken to control imports.

Moreover, the central bank chief informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance that the inquiry report against certain banks on account of foreign exchange manipulation has been completed, indicating variation in banks’ forex profits during a specific period.

Internationally, the dollar was perched near a three-month high on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's message that interest rates would have to go higher and possibly faster to tame inflation dominated sentiment and underpinned the US currency.

In the second day of his testimony to Congress on Wednesday, Powell reaffirmed his hawkish message, though striking a cautious note that debate on the scale and path of future rate hikes was still underway and would be data-dependent.

The US dollar index was largely steady, off just 0.01% to 105.62, and remained near a three-month peak of 105.88 hit in the previous session, having extended Tuesday's 1.3% surge, its biggest daily jump since last September.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were in a holding pattern on Thursday, as a larger-than-expected draw in US crude stocks and hopes for China demand contended with worries that more aggressive US interest rate rises would slow economic growth and dent oil consumption.

This is an intra-day update

banks SBP Rupee Exchange rate Interbank CAD US dollar index forex rate

