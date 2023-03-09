At least one dies, several hurt in PTI-police clash

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in Lahore ahead of the election rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A notification issued by the additional chief secretary home read, “In the wake of recent wave of terrorism and latest threat alerts, it has been necessary to impose Section 144 on holding of all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, processions, demonstrations, jalsas, dharnas, protests and such like other activities across the district Lahore to avert any untoward incident.”

Section 144 will remain enforced in Lahore from Wednesday to Tuesday for seven days, the notification said.

The PTI election rally was scheduled to commence from Zaman Park. After passing through the Mall Road Underpass, FC College Underpass, Ichhra, Ferozepur Road close to Muslim Town Morr, Samnabad, LOS Chowk, Lytton Road, MAO College, PMG Chowk, Government College and Central Model School, it was scheduled to culminate at Data Darbar.

Scores of PTI workers were taken into police custody for violating Section 144. All roads leading to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence were cordoned off. Water cannons were used to dispel the PTI workers while police officials also smashed the windows of their cars. The party’s official Twitter account also shared the footage. Sharing another video, it said their ‘peaceful workers’ were being arrested. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry shared a video of a water cannon being used to disperse the PTI workers.

The PTI chairman said his party has launched its election campaign with hardly 55 days left in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Under what law, the Punjab caretaker government is using massive police violence against unarmed workers to stop our planned rally?” he asked.

“The only job of the caretaker govt is to ensure fair and free elections. What they are doing is an assault on rule of law, our constitution and democracy. Above all, once the Supreme Court ruling is defied, it is now the law of jungle,” he said. In her reaction to govt’s coercive measures, PTI’s Shireen Mazari said Lahore seemed to be under covert martial law with roads blocked, and unarmed workers arrested and sound systems taken away.

She said, “Crook Naqvi was using all fascist tactics.” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah defended the Punjab government’s decision to impose Section 144 in the provincial capital.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said three rallies were happening simultaneously: Aurat March, Jamaat-i-Islami’s ‘Haya March’ and the PTI’s march. He said all three demonstrations were taken out in the same vicinity.

In this situation, any incident may take place. PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that party worker, Ali Bilal alias Zal Shah, was killed by police during tear gas shelling. However, PTI media cell claimed that violence by the state machinery caused death of three party workers.

