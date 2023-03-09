PFA, ICA and CBD observe International Women’s Day

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with the Institute of Art and Culture (IAC) and Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) separately arranged events here on Wednesday to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The PFA and IAC arranged a seminar with an aim to protect women’s rights, to give equal opportunities and digital education under the theme set for IWD “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality” by United Nation.

While PCBDDA celebrated International Women’s Day at CBD House Punjab to honor and motivate women in every aspect of life.

Speaking at the PFA seminar, ASP Sidra Khan, Dietician Shifa Ali, Social Activist Amna Aftab, Hina Naseem and Bakhtawar Mukhtar from ICA participated in the penal discussion and shared their life experiences with participants.

While PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik and ICA Pro Vice Chancellor Brig Safeer Waseer (retd) participated as chief guests.

The Director General of PFA Muddassir Malik paid tributes to women who raised their voices and struggle for empowering women. He said, “The role of women is very important in creating a successful and developed society while empowering women is the foundation of a strong and successful society.”

The ICA Vice Chancellor said that the existence of a society without women cannot be imagined. The role of women in society was highlighted in today’s event by the Punjab Food Authority, which was commendable, he said.

Speakers at the seminar highlighted the significance of the advancement of transformative technology and to explore the impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities.

While expressing his view, the COO of CBD Punjab, Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd) at a separate event said, “We believe that women are an integral part of our society and their contribution is invaluable. We at CBD Punjab are committed to providing them with equal opportunities and we will continue to support their growth and development. Our religion Islam has given equal rights to women and nominated them as a respectable part of the society.”

The female staff of CBD Punjab was also presented with certificates of appreciation for their hard work and dedication. The certificates were a token of gratitude from the management of CBD Punjab for their female staff’s contribution to the authority. The certificates were presented by the COO of CBD Punjab.

The celebration served as a reminder to everyone that women are a vital part of a prosperous society. The PCBDDA is committed to creating a workplace that is inclusive, diverse, and supportive of all employees, regardless of gender.

