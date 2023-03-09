Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 08, 2023). ==================================== BR...
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,358.93
High: 41,621.71
Low: 41,334.69
Net Change: 24.24
Volume (000): 89,275
Value (000): 5,716,808
Makt Cap (000) 1,561,911,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,527.05
NET CH (-) 11.81
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,883.25
NET CH (+) 2.56
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,290.76
NET CH (+) 40.8
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,090.85
NET CH (+) 116.06
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,005.78
NET CH (+) 14.58
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,249.95
NET CH (-) 4.63
------------------------------------
As on: 08-March-2023
====================================
