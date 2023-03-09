KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 08, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,358.93 High: 41,621.71 Low: 41,334.69 Net Change: 24.24 Volume (000): 89,275 Value (000): 5,716,808 Makt Cap (000) 1,561,911,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,527.05 NET CH (-) 11.81 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,883.25 NET CH (+) 2.56 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,290.76 NET CH (+) 40.8 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,090.85 NET CH (+) 116.06 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,005.78 NET CH (+) 14.58 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,249.95 NET CH (-) 4.63 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-March-2023 ====================================

As on: 08-March-2023

