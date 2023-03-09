AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 08, 2023).
Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 08, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,358.93
High:                      41,621.71
Low:                       41,334.69
Net Change:                    24.24
Volume (000):                 89,275
Value (000):               5,716,808
Makt Cap (000)         1,561,911,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,527.05
NET CH                     (-) 11.81
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,883.25
NET CH                      (+) 2.56
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,290.76
NET CH                      (+) 40.8
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,090.85
NET CH                    (+) 116.06
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,005.78
NET CH                     (+) 14.58
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,249.95
NET CH                      (-) 4.63
------------------------------------
As on:                 08-March-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

