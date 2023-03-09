KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Pakistan Oxygen 31.12.2022 25% B 420.05 7.17 28.04.2023 22.04.2023 to Ltd Year Ended 02.30.P.M. 28.04.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023