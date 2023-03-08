AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St subdued ahead of another Powell testimony, jobs data

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2023 08:02pm
Follow us

U.S. stock indexes struggled for direction on Wednesday as investors worried about a potential recession, a day after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fueled bets of sharper rate hikes.

Ahead of the crucial nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, data showed U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in February, pointing to continued labor market strength.

Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday the Fed would likely need to raise interest rates more than expected as it seeks to tame inflation, sending key U.S. stock indexes down more than 1%, with the benchmark S&P 500 logging its biggest percentage decline in two weeks.

Traders sharply increased their bets that the U.S. central bank will raise rates by 50 basis points later this month, with money market futures pricing in a nearly 70% chance of such a move.

Powell will testify again before the House Financial Services Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve saw its deepest inversion in more than 40 years on Tuesday. Such an inversion is seen as a reliable recession indicator.

“The yield on the two-year is really showing you that the Treasury curve is taking the Fed seriously about where interest rates are heading, whereas the 10-year is really trying to get behind that hard landing narrative,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

“Unless we get some data over the course of the next two weeks, we really don’t know which way we should be landing. Unfortunately the most important piece of the data doesn’t come until Friday, that’s why we’ve got a market that’s meandering a bit.”

BlackRock’s chief investment officer of global fixed income, Rick Rieder, said the Fed could raise rates to 6% and keep them there for an extended period of time to fight inflation. Traders currently see the Fed funds rate peaking at 5.66% by September.

Labor department data at 10:00 a.m. ET is likely to show U.S. job openings increased to 10.5 million in January after an unexpected rise to 11 million in the previous month.

At 9:38 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7.11 points, or 0.02%, at 32,849.35, the S&P 500 was down 1.51 points, or 0.04%, at 3,984.86, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 5.46 points, or 0.05%, at 11,535.80.

Tesla Inc slid 2.6% after U.S. auto safety regulator said it was opening a preliminary investigation into 120,000 Model Y 2023 vehicles following reports about steering wheels falling off while driving.

Occidental Petroleum Corp gained 3.4% after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in the oil company to about 22.2%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.11-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.38-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and eight new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 57 new lows.

Wall Street NASDAQ US stock indexes Wall Street indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St subdued ahead of another Powell testimony, jobs data

Punjab elections to take place on April 30: ECP

Rupee loses momentum, depreciates to settle at 279.12 against US dollar

RDA inflow clocks in at $125mn in February, up 14% month-on-month

KSE-100 inches up marginally in volatile session

India, Australia aim to boost economic, defence ties at first summit of PMs

Three policemen suspended for Aurat March mistreatment

Honda Atlas shuts plant till March 31 due to supply chain disruptions

Saudi prince formally launches $100mn tech house in Pakistan

Ghana’s loan programme request to go to IMF executive board by end March: president

China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, promises deal on debt treatment: letter

Read more stories