South Africa bat in second Test against West Indies

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa won the toss and opted to bat in the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday.

Both captains said the pitch looked dry and likely to help spin bowlers later in the match with South Africa’s Temba Bavuma adding: “We want to make best use of conditions.”

Bavuma said South Africa’s decision to play two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer was because of the expected conditions.

“It hasn’t been a typical Wanderers wicket over the past couple of years with the pace and bounce we have come to expect,” he said.

West Indian captain Kraigg Brathwaite announced one change from the team that was beaten by 87 runs in the first Test in Centurion.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who was not considered because of injury at Centurion, replaced fast bowler Shannon Gabriel.

“It’s because of conditions,” said Brathwaite.

Brathwaite said the West Indies would need to bowl better than they did on the first day at Centurion.

“How we start with the ball is very important,” he said.

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva (wkt), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Paul Reiffel (AUS).

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI).

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).